St Mirren are not waiting till the days leading up the closure of the transfer window to get players signed up for season 2017-18. The Buddies has signed defender Gregor Buchanan from Dumbarton and striker Ross Stewart from Albion Rovers. Earlier this week Saints brought in attacking midfielder Jordan Kirkpatrick from Alloa and goalkeeper, also Ross Stewart and also from Albion Rovers.



Ross is a wee bit younger and maybe a work in progress but he has a lot of good attributes. He's a good size, he'll work really hard, he can score goals and he can play in different positions. Buchanan has played in the Championship over the last couple of years and kept Dumbarton in there. He's a good size centre-half, he'll be aggressive and comfortable on the ball as well ."