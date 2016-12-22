Need For A Move

Paul McGowan will return from suspension to appear in the Dundee midfield as Hearts make their pre-Christmas tomorrow. The former Celtic and St Mirren midfielder missed last Saturday's loss at Parkhead after racking up six bookings in the first 16 games of the Scottish Premiership season. Yordi Teijsse has recovered from illness but Nicky Low - who has been sidelined for most of the season with an ankle complaint - has suffered another setback after sustaining a groin strain while manager Paul Hartley is targeting a February return for skipper James McPake after his serious knee injury. Hartley has confirmed Rory Loy will be free to leave in January - but hinted the striker could still have a future at Dens Park. Loy has cut a frustrated figure this season, with the form of Craig Wighton and Marcus Haber currently keeping him out of the team. He has managed just six starts and will now be allowed to head out on loan once the January transfer window opens after a heart-to-heart with his manager. Hartley admits the former Rangers, Carlisle and Falkirk frontman has fallen down his pecking order. But he believes the chance of regular action elsewhere could allow Loy to resurrect his Dark Blues career later.



Hartley said: " Rory came to me last week to ask to go on loan and we have granted that because he needs to play minutes. He wants to play so it will be a loan move but he needs someone to come in and look at him first. With the age he's at, he wants to play first-team football. With Haber and Wighton playing right now, he sees his chances here being limited. I feel he needs to go get some game time. It's been a frustrating season for him. Last year was the same with the form of Kane Hemmings and Greg Stewart. He had an injury and found it difficult. Strikers always want a run of games to try to score, so it's important for his self-confidence he gets some time on the pitch and builds that up. For both parties we feel it's the best thing to do. Sometimes it is too easy to sit on the bench and not play. But Rory wants to sample first-team football ."



Meanwhile in Edinburgh, Hearts midfielder Prince Buaben is a doubt for the game as he undergoes treatment on a injured calf. Buaben had to make an early exit from the game against Partick Thistle on Saturday and Hearts are trying to manage the problem to allow him to feature over the festive period. Sam Nicholson is definitely out as he works his way back from knee surgery. Hearts are aiming to get their first win under Ian Cathro and Jamie Walker is sure their fortunes will improve. Walker said: " Since the Rangers game, when we won 2-0 (on November 30), we have not played well at all, but with the manager coming in he is still trying to get his points across and we just need everyone to work hard. There's not been too many big changes. Usually a new manager comes in because the team has not been doing well previously, but he has come in and we were doing okay. He is trying to get his points across but he is keeping it much the same as it was before ."