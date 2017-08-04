Mutual Love In At Easter Road

Anthony Stokes has signed for Hibs for a third time, following spells in 2009 and 2016. Welcomed back by the fans for his part in winning the Scottish Cup in 2016, Stokes had a few words to say about heading back to Easter Road: He said: "I am delighted to be coming back to Hibernian. The club has a big place in my heart and it’s where I’ve played some of my best football. It’s an environment that can get the best out of me and I am looking forward to getting back amongst the squad and scoring goals again. The scenes of celebration following the cup win will live long in my memory, and the only disappointment from my last spell was that we didn’t get promotion. The boys did brilliantly last season and now I’ll be looking to help us push on back in the Premiership." (c) Jeff Holmes/PA Archive/PA Images

Manager Neil Lennon said: "Anthony’s a quality player that we all know well, and will be a massive addition to our strike force. I’ve been really pleased with the work we’ve done over the summer – the squad is in good shape and we’ve made several strong additions. We now have competition in every area of the park and are ready for the start of the league campaign on Saturday."