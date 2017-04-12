Morton 1 St Mirren 4

| The revenge was sweeter than expected as St Mirren's great escape attempt secured a 4-1 away win over fourth-placed Morton as the Buddies continued to fight for their Scottish Championship survival.
Stelios Demetriou, Stephen Mallan, John Sutton and Gary McKenzie scored to lift St Mirren, now unbeaten in seven league games, out of the relegation play-off zone. Demetriou opened the scoring for the visitors in the 18th minute before Andy Murdoch equalised on the half hour, lashing home from Michael Doyle's cutback following a fast break. However, St Mirren secured all three points as Mallan fired in a low shot shortly after half-time, Sutton slid in to convert on his 100th start and McKenzie headed home late on.
Images from the game can be seen on SportPix:
http://www.sportpix.org.uk/portfolio/G0000Jw3GY733M1s/I0000ZudoCrjZdFE
|Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba.net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba.net)
This is Scottish-Fitba.Net