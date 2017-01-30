Mensing To The Rescue

Simon Mensing has agreed to sign for Airdrieonians and goes straight into the squad for Saturday' visit to Stenhousemuir. The German-born stopper has a wealth of experience in the Scottish game following spells at Clyde, St.Johnstone, Hamilton, Raith and Livingston.



Most recently Mensing had been playing in the United States with Atlanta Silverbacks and Carolina Railhawks, but had been training with the Diamonds after negotiating his return "home". He has now agreed to join the club until the end of the season following confirmation of his international clearance. Mensing brings versatility as well as experience, having also played extensively in a midfield role and even up front on occasion. With defensive suspensions looming ahead of Saturday's trip to Ochilview, Airdrieonians needed cover and Mensing fitted the bill.