Martin Makes His Move

Arbroath have signed Hibs' midfielder Scott Martin on an emergency loan until the middle of January. Born in Glasgow, Martin started his career at Celtic Boys Club before moving to Easter Road where he has progressed through the club’s Academy and is regular in their Development team. He has also played for Scotland at Under 17 and Under 19 Levels.



Martin is well known to manager Dick Campbell after moving to Station Park on loan in August 2015 where he made 24 appearances and scored two goals. Having made his first team debut for Hibs in December 2014, Martin scored his debut goal for the Easter Road club on 1 August 2015 against Montrose in the League Cup. He also played against the Red Lichties in the Betfred Cup back in July but now makes the move to Gayfield. With John McGinn ahead of him for the midfield role at Hibs, the parent club knows he can develop by gaining some first team football with somebody else for a while.