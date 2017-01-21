Looking Ahead To Get Back To Work

Hearts manager Ian Cathro and his players are keen to get back into action after the winter break in the Scottish Premiership tomorrow when they travel to Kirkcaldy to play Raith Rovers. Hearts will line up against ex-manager Gary Locke's Rovers in their first competitive game since 30 December against Aberdeen. Head Coach Cathro insists his side are ready to hit the ground running.



The break has been good but we're at the stage now where we need to play. It was important to give the boys some time off because their season started early this year. So they went away for a bit but then came back to do some really good work on the training pitch ."



Cathro has made some changes since the league closure and up to four new arrivals could make their debut on Sunday. Cathro explained what he was looking for: " We wanted to add experience, quality and options first and foremost. The situation was that we didn’t have that many players in the squad. We needed to strengthen in areas where we didn’t really have options. For me we had an unbalanced squad and that’s what we’ve tried to address in this window. We want to create a situation where there’s competition, quality and good options in the squad. The guys here have done good work since I’ve come in and it’s now about showing everyone else what we can do. "