SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster announced yesterday that the 2017-18 season fixture programme will run along similar lines to the current season. However, due to the staging of the World Cup Finals in the summer of 2018, it will finish a week earlier. The season will start on Saturday 15 July with the first of five sectional rounds of the Betfred Cup, formerly the League Cup. For the second season running this competition will be brought to a conclusion in late November with the final played at Hampden.



The league programme will start over the weekend of 5/6 August with the final games in the Championship, Leagues One and Two being played on the last weekend of April, with the Premiership’s scheduled games ending two weeks later. The Premiership will again have a winter break in early January, but Championship clubs voted to carry on playing during this period.



Play-Off Final Premiership at the moment scheduled for May 17 and 20.



Discussions are still taking place regarding the make-up and scheduling as well as the sponsorship of the Challenge Cup, with this season’s tournament under the sponsorship of Irn Bru currently at the semi-final stage.