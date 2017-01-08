Look Ahead Beyond The Break

The Premiership winter break allows players and managers to draw breath; take stock; and prepare for the rest of the season. The transfer window is open again so squads can be adjusted with some players leaving and some joining. Aberdeen are just one of the clubs able to fly away to add some R&R to the mixture and manager Derek McInnes took some time to look ahead to what is going to be happening over the next couple of weeks.



He said: " The Premiership winter break allows players and managers to draw breath; take stock; and prepare for the rest of the season. The transfer window is open again so squads can be adjusted with some players leaving and some joining. Aberdeen are just one of the clubs able to fly away to add some R&R to the mixture and manager Derek McInnes took some time to look ahead to what is going to be happening over the next couple of weeks.He said: " The players are off now for seven or eight days. We want them to get away and to switch off. We don't want them to think too much about football. It is important they get that rest time and get some time away with their families. It is important they re-energise themselves for when they come back. We then go to Dubai thanks to the gesture by our club sponsor Saltire Energy. We will go over there and get some good work done. It will not be like a mini pre-season. It will just be a chance to get the legs moving again and there will be plenty of training sessions. It is also an opportunity to refocus for the second half of the season in decent conditions. We then come back to Aberdeen to finalise our preparations for the Stranraer game in the cup. "



While not flush with transfer funds, McInnes is planning ahead for the run in to the end of the season. He went on: " One or two things will happen in January (in the transfer window). One or two players will move on. Craig Storie is going out on loan and one or two others will go out to try find more regular football. That will then give us a chance to maybe bring one or two in as well. I don't feel a real need (to bring in new players) when the squad is as fully fit as it is at the moment. But it is important that we see what else is out there. If there is anyone who can come in and help us and help our cause during the second half of the season then we will try and bring them in. By and large I am happy with the squad. The good work done by the medical staff to keep all the players fit, to keep them fit whilst playing at the tempo they play at and with the number of games they have had to this point, it is very pleasing. It does not just happen by accident. A lot of good work is done off the pitch to make sure that is the case. And when you have a fully fit squad you see the benefits. "But we have to give ourselves a chance to be successful during the second half of the season. We want to win a Scottish Cup and we want to go as high as we can in that league so we will keep our eyes and our ears open ."



For those Dons fans who are flush with funds; they may like to consider heading over to Dubai where Aberdeen will take on Uzbekistan side FC Bunyodkor in a training game at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence, Dubai next Sunday (15 January). The flight may be expensive but it is nice to know that entry to the friendly, which kicks-off at 4 pm local time, is free.