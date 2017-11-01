Longbridge Plant

|
Falkirk have signed forward Louis Longridge as an emergency loan from Hamilton Accies until January 2018. Longridge could make his debut for the Bairns in Saturday's derby game with Dunfermline at the Falkirk Stadium. Longridge has scored a total of 21 goals for Accies, his latest against Hibs in a 3-1win at Easter Road on 19 August. He began his career with Harmony Row, before moving to play junior football for local side, Bo’ness United. Longbridge was quickly snapped up by Hamilton in 2012 and has stayed in Lanarkshire since, apart from a six-month spell in 2016 when he joined Raith Rovers, again on loan.
| Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba net)
This is Scottish-Fitba Net