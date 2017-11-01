Longbridge Plant

Falkirk have signed forward Louis Longridge as an emergency loan from Hamilton Accies until January 2018. Longridge could make his debut for the Bairns in Saturday's derby game with Dunfermline at the Falkirk Stadium. Longridge has scored a total of 21 goals for Accies, his latest against Hibs in a 3-1win at Easter Road on 19 August. He began his career with Harmony Row, before moving to play junior football for local side, Bo’ness United. Longbridge was quickly snapped up by Hamilton in 2012 and has stayed in Lanarkshire since, apart from a six-month spell in 2016 when he joined Raith Rovers, again on loan.



Manager Paul Hartley said: "I am pleased to be able to bring Louis to the club. He is a player with a good pedigree, having played a number of games in the Premiership. He is quick and will hopefully add a different dimension to our strike force. We need to score more goals to help us climb the table and I believe Louis to be capable of helping us do just that. Louis joined us for training this morning and will go straight into contention for Saturday’s match against Dunfermline."