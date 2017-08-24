Long Time No See

Inverness head to Glebe Park on Saturday looking to build on their draw against Morton last weekend and keen to pick up their first three points of the season. Gary Warren marked his return from injury with a first half goal, as he met Liam Polworth’s free-kick in the box. The game was level just after half-time after Robert Thomson’s header beat Mark Ridgers. Inverness now turn their attention to Brechin City as the club face each other in the league for the first time since 2004.



John Robertson is looking forward to the game and said: "It’s an important game. We played on Saturday against Morton and felt we should have had the game easily tied up at half-time. We ended up hanging on for a point, there’s a wee bit of nervousness about us and we have to sort that out but the only way of doing that is by winning games. We need to go down there and in a tough arena and a tough place to get three points and bring them back north. Brechin had a lot of players that weren’t available last time we played them and have now come available for them. The League cup comes early and you have to go with what you’ve got and we had only been in the club ten days. They will have certainly improved, Darren will feel he’s got his squad back fully fit and ready and they were unlucky at Tannadice last week."