Livingston 1 Peterhead 2

Peterhead stayed in sixth place in League One after scoring in each half against league leaders Livingston and continue their excellent away form. Leighton McIntosh scored the opener before Scott Brown doubled the visitors' advantage in the second half. Liam Buchanan pulled a goal back for David Hopkin's team, but the Blue Toon held out to collect their tenth point on their travels from their last four trips. Rory McAllister was back in Jim McInally's Peterhead starting line-up after missing the goalless draw against Queen's Park at Hampden. With captain Simon Ferry suspended, there was a recall for Ryan Strachan, who started on the bench last weekend.



Livingston had scored 18 goals in their six games at the Tony Macaroni Arena prior to Saturdays visit of Peterhead, who were impressive in keeping their opponents at bay. Just six minutes were on the clock when the visitors took their chance. The home defence failed to clear the danger as the ball fell to the feet of McAllister in the box and the striker fed McIntosh, who scored from close range. 10 minutes into the second half, Peterhead survived a scare when Danny Mullen blazed over from six yards out after Shaun Byrne whipped in a teasing cross. Livi forward Mullen, who scored twice in the reverse fixture at Balmoor, was denied by the frame of the goal just after the hour mark, his lob over Graeme Smith hitting the crossbar. Getting men behind the ball and hitting on the break was proving an effective tactic for the Blue Toon, who came close to scoring again as McAllister flashed a well-hit shot inches over the crossbar in the 72nd minute. However, Brown gave Peterhead a two-goal cushion a couple of minutes later, finding the corner of the net with a fine curling effort from outside the penalty box. The visitors could not relax just yet and were made to work for all three points after Buchanan reduced the deficit with 10 minutes left. The much-travelled experienced striker sent a header beyond the advancing Smith but Peterhead managed to see out the closing stages to secure an impressive win and avenge a harsh defeat when the teams last met.