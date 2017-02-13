Let's Meet Again

Another meeting between Hearts and Hibs ended in a 0-0 draw on Sunday which took many supporters back to the days when the fixtures were announced with that score already included. The Scottish Cup tie will be replayed at Easter Road on 22 February to find out which team will host Clyde or Ayr United in the quarter finals. Both managers will be pleased they have a second chance to win the game as the Tynecastle pitch did not allow either side to show their full range of skills.



Hearts manager Ian Cathro was suffering a sense of frustration after the game on Sunday afternoon. Speaking after the game he said: " We could have played better. There were lots of breaks, stoppages and fouls and the game just failed to come to life. That was the frustrating part. We could have played more football. But the most pleasing factor at the end of all that is that we dealt with the frustration, we stayed focused and sharp. So I see a team that became stronger and the togetherness is good. We'll be more prepared for the replay because we've been through this game. We're frustrated about not being able to do what we wanted to today, but we look forward to the replay and it's a chance to get it right. "