Let's Get This Game Started

He said: " The Buddies' Lewis Morgan can't wait to line up against Dundee United after confessing he feels like he's at his best in big games. St Mirren host top of the table United aiming to add to the three points gained against Livingston last week. It was Morgan who grabbed the winner the last time the two sides met in Paisley, with the Buddies running out 3-2 winners. With what will be a 4,000 strong crowd expected at the Paisley 2021 Stadium, Morgan can't wait for the game to begin.He said: " It should be a great game. These are the games you look forward to. It could arguably be a Premiership fixture as it has been in the recent past. I feel like I thrive in the bigger games and tend to do well in them. They have similar ambitions to us in that they are wanting to go up. But I think our strongest eleven is as strong as anyone in this league so I don't think we have anything to be fearful of. We are playing at home and we should be trying to make this place a bit of a fortress. Six points from nine at the start of the season is always tricky as teams are always trying to impress and we've had lots of new players have come in. It was a disappointing result at Morton, but we had 10 men. But going down to 10 men again last week and winning kind of shows how much we focused and learned how to regroup. I think overall it's been a good start to the season and the boys are settling in ."



Morgan was speaking after he had been called up to the Scotland U21s for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against the Netherlands. The winger was called up to the squad for the first time in March after an impressive season. And, following a man of the match performance in his debut for the U21s and continued good form, he has again been selected by Scot Gemmill for the qualifier at the Paisley 2021 Stadium. Morgan said: " I'm always happy to get international recognition. I think it's quite a big thing for the club to be producing players that are going to be playing at this level. I feel I've performed quite well and I've added more goals to my game now as well. I'm just happy to be involved. "