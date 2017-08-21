Lessons From 2013 Still Not Learnt

It is four years since the Gay Football Supporters Network (GFSN) published their report on the regular homophobic abuse suffered by Brighton and Hove Albion football fans and yet the problem still remains. Fans took to social media on Saturday to report the homophobic abuse that had been levelled by a minority of Leicester supporters towards the visiting Brighton fans.



On a positive note the incident was dealt with well by the Leicester stewards who have been trained in identifying homophobic abuse and by the police who have confirmed that of the group that were ejected, one accepted a conditional caution, another has been charged with the offence of indecent chanting.



This incident serves only to remind us that GFSN must continue to work hard in order to create the environment where people, whether they be players or fans, can participate in football without fear of suffering abuse.



We applaud the football fan groups such as Foxes Pride who work with clubs to make stadiums more welcoming for LGBT fans. We encourage everyone to help Gay Football Supporters Network eliminate this problem from the game. Any fans hearing or seeing such abuse should challenge those offending (if safe to do so) or report it to stewards or to Kick It Out through their reporting app. The clubs and the governing bodies must do their part in continuing to drive home the message to fans that such behaviour is unacceptable and that those who offend will face ejection and prosecution.