Lesson Learnt

He said: " Rangers right-back James Tavernier has promised to learn from his Tynecastle nightmare - but insists he can never completely rein in his attacking instincts. Tavernier was at fault for both Hearts goals when Rangers slumped to a feeble defeat in Gorgie last week. He twice allowed Robbie Muirhead to sneak in behind him and beat Wes Foderingham but the former Newcastle and Wigan full-back has promised he will not be caught out again after poring over replays of his costly lapses in concentration. However, Tavernier - who hit 15 goals from his defensive slot last term - believes it would be the wrong option to curb his forays forward for good.He said: " It took me a couple of days to get my head around what happened. It's devastating to go there and lose, especially with the two goals being my fault. I've looked over the goals a few times and it wasn't easy to watch. But these are the things you learn from and I have. I've taken it on board but at the same time, you can't take too many things away from your own game. You can adapt to it but this one has taught me to be a bit more aware of what is happening around me ."



Meanwhile, Hearts captain Perry Kitchen insists the age of head coach Ian Cathro is irrelevant as the new man prepares for his first game in charge today. Much has been made of the inexperience (at managerial level) of the former Newcastle United assistant since he was confirmed as successor to Robbie Neilson on Monday. Cathro has never played or managed at the highest level and there will be plenty of attention on his first game at Ibrox. Kitchen, however, has been impressed by his new manager, whose number two is Northern Ireland assistant manager Austin MacPhee, in his first few days in charge and believes ability rather than age is key.



The former DC United midfielder said: " The first time he came into the dressing room there was a presence about him. His ideas, the way he goes about managing the guys, tiny details, just in the past three days has been, from my point of view, pretty impressive so again, age is just a number, I wouldn't look into that. In MLS especially, there is plenty of young coaches. My coach there, Ben Olson did a great with us and it was his first professional job as head coach. And again, if you have knowledge about the game and you are suitable for the job it is not an issue ."