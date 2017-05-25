Leaders Required

|
Christophe Berra will bear a weight of responsibility after being named by manager Ian Cathro as club captain on his return to Hearts. The three year deal for Berra was first on the list of moves by manager Ian Cathro who says he’s keen to build a team of leaders.
Cathro said: "One of the roles that Christophe will be will be returning to is the position of club captain. I think it’s important for us to add to the leadership. Obviously, throughout the season we’ve had Perry and more laterally Don taking that position. Don’s someone who will continue to be one of the important leaders inside the group. We want to build a team that has more players capable of that, more players ready to take that responsibility so we’re pleased to bring Christophe into that role, and also very ably supported by Don, and Aaron Hughes also a player of experience, ready to be one of those positions. We want to add to the players who naturally take upon that position."
