Leaders Required

Christophe Berra will bear a weight of responsibility after being named by manager Ian Cathro as club captain on his return to Hearts. The three year deal for Berra was first on the list of moves by manager Ian Cathro who says he’s keen to build a team of leaders.

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images Cathro said: "One of the roles that Christophe will be will be returning to is the position of club captain. I think it’s important for us to add to the leadership. Obviously, throughout the season we’ve had Perry and more laterally Don taking that position. Don’s someone who will continue to be one of the important leaders inside the group. We want to build a team that has more players capable of that, more players ready to take that responsibility so we’re pleased to bring Christophe into that role, and also very ably supported by Don, and Aaron Hughes also a player of experience, ready to be one of those positions. We want to add to the players who naturally take upon that position."



With six players set to leave the Tynecastle club at the end of their contracts, Cathro confirmed that new faces will be signed, but the stressed that he will work to bring the right players in and pointed to the nature of the summer transfer window which will afford the club more time. He went on: "We expect to do business. We expect to bring players. I don’t think it’s a moment when we’re going to discuss numbers or put too much stress on the timelines of that. The difference now is that we’ve had time to prepare. Naturally the summer window is different and gives us a better way of being able to do our business. We will do things as and when we can, ensuring that we do them properly."