Another Saturday and another defeat and all this after the Blue Brazil had led promotion chasing Forfar at half time but 3-1 at the end at Station Park on Saturday 28 January and the Fifers stay rooted to the bottom of League Two on 19 points, that's two points adrift of Edinburgh City and Berwick Rangers. All have 15 games to play in the league and after making a statement a few weeks ago that they were holding firm with former Hearts coach Liam Fox as manager and actually targeting the promotion play offs, despite being so close to the end of season pyramid play off, the Central Park outfit must surely now wake up to the harsh reality of their situation. There will be no return to the third tier in this campaign with play off opponents, if any, likely to come from Highland or Lowland League as opposed from second bottom place in League One!



Loanees have been drafted in but experience on the field and in the dugout is lacking according to Cowden fans who care to share on social media. With no Plan B appearing on the horizon as far as on field activities go it seems the 'Beath are going to hold on tight as a club and trust in their young manager to steer them out of trouble. Surely now success must be measured in finishing 9th rather than 10th. Looks like the Kingdom club are going to play percentages and make their 'cup finals' this season their matches against Berwick, last season's pyramid play off winners Edinburgh and Stirling Albion who are not out of relegation trouble yet.



Having already gone out of the Scottish Cup to Lowland League champions-elect East Kilbride this season; Cowden would not welcome two games against EK while potential Highland League Champions Buckie Thistle have a good record against Scottish League clubs in cup campaigns. For the stattos amongst you, Buckie Thistle were actually the first non-league club to win at Hampden in the national cup competition in the 1950's when they knocked out Queens Park. Challenging Buckie are Cove Rangers who knocked Cowdenbeath out of the cup in the 1990's and Brora Rangers narrowly lost the first pyramid play off final to Montrose in 2014/15. The odds would seem stacked against club 42 in this season's SPFL.



Next for Cowdenbeath are Elgin City at home, a team they beat to clinch promotion in the noughties. However, lots of things have changed, except maybe the resolve of the Cowdenbeath FC board who are still confident their club can remain in the Scottish League they first joined way back in 1905.



February brings the next instalment in this dramatic campaign for Fife's oldest League club.