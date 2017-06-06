It's The Way I Tell 'Em

Motherwell have confirmed that goalkeeper Trevor Carson has been signed from Hartlepool for an undisclosed fee. The 'keeper, born in Downpatrick south of Belfast in County Down, has agreed a three-year deal with the Steelmen. Carson, who has numerous Youth International caps in his colelction as well as being named in several senior squads without gaining his first cap, came through the ranks at the then Premiership side Sunderland, eventually making it into the matchday squad as number two. During his six-year professional career with the Black Cats, he also enjoyed several loan periods with the likes of Chesterfield, Bury, Brentford and Hull City. When his contract expired at the Stadium of Light, it was Bury who snapped him up. He spent two years at Gigg Lane, and also had a very successful loan spell at Portsmouth.



A short stay at Cheltenham followed before a return to the North East when he signed for Hartlepool in June 2016. His first season at Victoria Park was successful, rewarded with both the fans and players Player of the Year. His second season was unfortunately punctured by injury though and despite recovering in time for the last few games, it wasn’t enough to save Pools’ from the drop.



Carson said: " I'm absolutely delighted to get it done finally, it's been ongoing for a couple of weeks now, it's been on and off but to get up here, get the medical done and everything signed is great and I'm delighted. As long as the deal is ongoing you can never switch off from football, it's always in the back of your mind and now to get it done means I can go away for a week, switch my phone off and relax before coming back recharged to start pre-season ."



Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said: " He’s a terrific signing for us, he’s 29-years old and I have high hopes for him looking forward – he’s a very good addition to the goalkeeping department. I’ve been chasing Trevor all summer so to get it over the line is fantastic, our chief scout Martin Foyle has been brilliant and we look forward to working with him (Carson) ."