| I hope you keep paying attention as we reveal the structure of the Irn-Bru Cup for this season which has managed to get more complicated than last year. The SPFL has announced ahead of the First Round draw next week (Tuesday, 27 June) that the competition is in an improved format with increased prize money, in addition to two new participants
There will be a reduction in the number of rounds from seven to six, with the competition kicking off in mid-August and leading up to the Final being played on 24 or 25 March, 2018. While like-for-like prize money comparisons with the 2016/17 IRN-BRU Cup are not possible, as this year’s format involves two additional clubs and one round fewer than last season, the overall amount available for prize money is up by 9%, from £308,000 to £335,200. In addition, clubs travelling overseas will each receive a £5,000 contribution to their travel costs per overseas game, which is a 25% increase on last season’s figure.
Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers will join the 2017/18 IRN-BRU Cup along with the Northern Irish and Welsh teams (Crusaders, Linfield, The New Saints and Gap Connah’s Quay) at the Second Round stage. The first round draw takes place on 27 June at 1pm and will be streamed live on the SPFL Facebook page, with the 24 ties to be played on 15 and 16 August.
SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “Following the success of the new format of the IRN-BRU Cup in its inaugural season, we have worked to further improve the competition for clubs and supporters. By increasing prize money, removing one round and introducing more new teams to the competition, we believe this year’s IRN-BRU Cup will be stronger, more competitive and even more exciting. We look forward to the First Round Draw next Tuesday and wish all clubs the very best of luck.”
FIRST ROUND (15 or 16 August 2017)
48 clubs broken down as follows:
Regionalised Draw (unseeded)
Draw will take place at 1pm on 27 June 2017 and will be streamed live on the SPFL Facebook page.
North Section
Six North Colt Teams / 4 Scottish Highland League Clubs / 14 SPFL Clubs
1 ALLOA ATHLETIC
South Section
Six South Colt Teams / Four Scottish Lowland League Clubs / 14 SPFL Clubs
25 AIRDRIEONIANS
SECOND ROUND (2 or 3 September 2017)
32 clubs broken down as follows:
THIRD ROUND (7 or 8 October 2017)
16 winners from the Second Round
QUARTER-FINALS (11 or 12 November 2017)
8 winners from the Third Round
SEMI-FINALS (17 or 18 February 2018)
Four winners from the Quarter-Finals
FINAL (24 or 25 March 2018)
Two winners from the Semi-Finals
