There will be a reduction in the number of rounds from seven to six, with the competition kicking off in mid-August and leading up to the Final being played on 24 or 25 March, 2018. While like-for-like prize money comparisons with the 2016/17 IRN-BRU Cup are not possible, as this year’s format involves two additional clubs and one round fewer than last season, the overall amount available for prize money is up by 9%, from £308,000 to £335,200. In addition, clubs travelling overseas will each receive a £5,000 contribution to their travel costs per overseas game, which is a 25% increase on last season’s figure.



Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers will join the 2017/18 IRN-BRU Cup along with the Northern Irish and Welsh teams (Crusaders, Linfield, The New Saints and Gap Connah’s Quay) at the Second Round stage. The first round draw takes place on 27 June at 1pm and will be streamed live on the SPFL Facebook page, with the 24 ties to be played on 15 and 16 August.



10 clubs from Ladbrokes League One

8 clubs from Ladbrokes Championship

4 clubs from the Scottish Highland Football League

4 clubs from the Scottish Lowland Football League

12 Colt teams from Ladbrokes Premiership Regionalised Draw (unseeded) Draw will take place at 1pm on 27 June 2017 and will be streamed live on the SPFL Facebook page. North Section Six North Colt Teams / 4 Scottish Highland League Clubs / 14 SPFL Clubs 1 ALLOA ATHLETIC

2 ARBROATH

3 BRECHIN CITY

4 COWDENBEATH

5 DUNDEE UNITED

6 DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC

7 EAST FIFE

8 ELGIN CITY

9 FORFAR ATHLETIC

10 MONTROSE

11 PETERHEAD

12 RAITH ROVERS

13 STENHOUSEMUIR

14 STIRLING ALBION

15 ABERDEEN COLTS

16 DUNDEE COLTS

17 HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN COLTS

18 HIBERNIAN COLTS

19 ROSS COUNTY COLTS

20 ST. JOHNSTONE COLTS

21 BRORA RANGERS

22 BUCKIE THISTLE

23 COVE RANGERS

24 FORMARTINE UNITED South Section Six South Colt Teams / Four Scottish Lowland League Clubs / 14 SPFL Clubs 25 AIRDRIEONIANS

26 ALBION ROVERS

27 ANNAN ATHLETIC

28 AYR UNITED

29 BERWICK RANGERS

30 CLYDE

31 DUMBARTON

32 EDINBURGH CITY

33 LIVINGSTON

34 MORTON

35 QUEEN OF THE SOUTH

36 QUEEN’S PARK

37 ST. MIRREN

38 STRANRAER

39 CELTIC COLTS

40 HAMILTON ACADEMICAL COLTS

41 KILMARNOCK COLTS

42 MOTHERWELL COLTS

43 PARTICK THISTLE COLTS

44 RANGERS COLTS

45 EAST KILBRIDE

46 EAST STIRLINGSHIRE

47 SPARTANS

48 STIRLING UNIVERSITY SECOND ROUND (2 or 3 September 2017) 32 clubs broken down as follows: Two clubs from Ladbrokes Championship

Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Two clubs from Northern Ireland Football League – Crusaders and Linfield

Two clubs from Two Welsh Premier League – Gap Connah’s Quay and The New Saints

Two clubs from Two League of Ireland Premier Division – Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers

24 winners from First Round THIRD ROUND (7 or 8 October 2017) 16 winners from the Second Round QUARTER-FINALS (11 or 12 November 2017) 8 winners from the Third Round SEMI-FINALS (17 or 18 February 2018) Four winners from the Quarter-Finals FINAL (24 or 25 March 2018) Two winners from the Semi-Finals