Irn-Bru Cup Structure

By ed_ScottishFitba
Last updated : 21 June 2017
C:WindowsTempphpC931.tmpI hope you keep paying attention as we reveal the structure of the Irn-Bru Cup for this season which has managed to get more complicated than last year. The SPFL has announced ahead of the First Round draw next week (Tuesday, 27 June) that the competition is in an improved format with increased prize money, in addition to two new participants

There will be a reduction in the number of rounds from seven to six, with the competition kicking off in mid-August and leading up to the Final being played on 24 or 25 March, 2018.  While like-for-like prize money comparisons with the 2016/17 IRN-BRU Cup are not possible, as this year’s format involves two additional clubs and one round fewer than last season, the overall amount available for prize money is up by 9%, from £308,000 to £335,200.  In addition, clubs travelling overseas will each receive a £5,000 contribution to their travel costs per overseas game, which is a 25% increase on last season’s figure. 

Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers will join the 2017/18 IRN-BRU Cup along with the Northern Irish and Welsh teams (Crusaders, Linfield, The New Saints and Gap Connah’s Quay) at the Second Round stage.  The first round draw takes place on 27 June at 1pm and will be streamed live on the SPFL Facebook page, with the 24 ties to be played on 15 and 16 August.  

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “Following the success of the new format of the IRN-BRU Cup in its inaugural season, we have worked to further improve the competition for clubs and supporters. By increasing prize money, removing one round and introducing more new teams to the competition, we believe this year’s IRN-BRU Cup will be stronger, more competitive and even more exciting. We look forward to the First Round Draw next Tuesday and wish all clubs the very best of luck.” 

 

FIRST ROUND (15 or 16 August 2017)

48 clubs broken down as follows:

  • 10 clubs from Ladbrokes League Two 

  • 10 clubs from Ladbrokes League One

  • 8 clubs from Ladbrokes Championship

  • 4 clubs from the Scottish Highland Football League

  • 4 clubs from the Scottish Lowland Football League

  • 12 Colt teams from Ladbrokes Premiership

Regionalised Draw (unseeded)

Draw will take place at 1pm on 27 June 2017 and will be streamed live on the SPFL Facebook page.

North Section

Six North Colt Teams / 4 Scottish Highland League Clubs / 14 SPFL Clubs

1    ALLOA ATHLETIC
2    ARBROATH
3    BRECHIN CITY
4    COWDENBEATH
5    DUNDEE UNITED
6    DUNFERMLINE ATHLETIC
7    EAST FIFE
8    ELGIN CITY
9    FORFAR ATHLETIC
10    MONTROSE
11    PETERHEAD
12    RAITH ROVERS
13    STENHOUSEMUIR
14    STIRLING ALBION
15    ABERDEEN COLTS
16    DUNDEE COLTS
17    HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN COLTS
18    HIBERNIAN COLTS
19    ROSS COUNTY COLTS
20    ST. JOHNSTONE COLTS
21    BRORA RANGERS
22    BUCKIE THISTLE
23    COVE RANGERS
24    FORMARTINE UNITED

South Section

Six South Colt Teams / Four Scottish Lowland League Clubs / 14 SPFL Clubs

25    AIRDRIEONIANS
26    ALBION ROVERS
27    ANNAN ATHLETIC
28    AYR UNITED 
29    BERWICK RANGERS
30    CLYDE
31    DUMBARTON
32    EDINBURGH CITY
33    LIVINGSTON
34    MORTON
35    QUEEN OF THE SOUTH
36    QUEEN’S PARK
37    ST. MIRREN 
38    STRANRAER
39    CELTIC COLTS
40    HAMILTON ACADEMICAL COLTS
41    KILMARNOCK COLTS
42    MOTHERWELL COLTS
43    PARTICK THISTLE COLTS
44    RANGERS COLTS
45    EAST KILBRIDE
46    EAST STIRLINGSHIRE
47    SPARTANS
48    STIRLING UNIVERSITY

SECOND ROUND (2 or 3 September 2017)

32 clubs broken down as follows:

  • Two clubs from Ladbrokes Championship 

  • Falkirk and Inverness Caledonian Thistle

  • Two clubs from Northern Ireland Football League – Crusaders and Linfield

  • Two clubs from Two Welsh Premier League – Gap Connah’s Quay and The New Saints

  • Two clubs from Two League of Ireland Premier Division – Bray Wanderers and Sligo Rovers 

  • 24 winners from First Round

THIRD ROUND (7 or 8 October 2017)

16 winners from the Second Round

QUARTER-FINALS (11 or 12 November 2017)

8 winners from the Third Round

SEMI-FINALS (17 or 18 February 2018)

Four winners from the Quarter-Finals

FINAL (24 or 25 March 2018)

Two winners from the Semi-Finals
