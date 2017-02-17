International Football For Paisley

St Mirren take on the New Saints in the Irn-Bru Cup semi-final on Sunday and Stephen Mallan for one can't wait. The Buddies reached the semi-final after beating Albion Rovers, Hibs and Ayr United to make the last four. Mallan, who has scored twice in the Irn-Bru Cup this season, is looking forward to testing himself against opposition he has never faced before.



It's obviously exciting. I'm looking forward to it and it's just another challenge playing against a different team from a different country. We've got the chance to get into a final. No matter what competition it is you want to get to the final and the boys will be looking to give the fans something to cheer about ."



Saints come into Sunday's game on the back of a 3-2 win over East Fife in the Scottish Cup; which lined up a quarterfinal meeting with Celtic at Celtic Park. Mallan admitted that he and his team mates also can't wait for that one. He went on: " I'm looking forward to it and I'm sure the other boys are as well. As a kid you want to play in the biggest stadiums in the world and I'd say Celtic Park is up there. Everyone is going to be watching the game so you want to go and do well. If you're going to play Celtic at Celtic Park you want to be in the starting eleven so I think all the boys will be fighting for places in the next couple of weeks for the league and cup games ."



The midfielder realises the size of the challenge St Mirren face when taking on Brendan Rodgers' side, but believe they can take inspiration from the Buddies run to the League Cup final in 2013. He said: " If we're going to try and win the cup then Celtic are the team to beat. They're the favourites and we'd need to beat them at some point. When St Mirren won the League Cup a few years ago we had to beat Celtic in the semi-final ."