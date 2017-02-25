Home Games The Bedrock Of Success

|
Aberdeen's Shay Logan hopes home comforts can help the Pittodrie side keep on winning and staying in second spot in the Scottish Premiership. The Dons play at Pittodrie in five of their last eight fixtures before the split. Rangers lost in last night's game against Inverness so stay six points behind the Dons who can increase the gap if they avoid losing today. Aberdeen have lost only twice in the league in the Granite City this season, both times to runaway league leaders Celtic, and it is that home form which encourages the defender.
Shay Logan (c) Jeff Holmes PA Images
He said: "There is no reason why we can't stay in second spot and I am confident we will stay there but there are still 13 games to go and plenty of points still available," he said. We have to take it game by game. At the end of the season if you finish in second or third place, it is normally a fair reflection of what has happened during the season. We have five home games coming up before the split and every team prefers playing at home so hopefully that will help us. It is a good chance to pick up some points. We have a good home record and teams know it is tough when they come here. But we take it game by game."
