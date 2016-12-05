Home Advantage Must Be Taken

Motherwell's Craig Samson is looking to utilise home advantage and make it third time lucky against Celtic today. The Steelmen have lost 5-0 and 2-0 at Parkhead this season, the first defeat in the Betfred Cup, the second in the Scottish Premiership. However, keeper Samson insists Fir Park can give Mark McGhee's side an edge as they look to become the first Scottish team to beat the league leaders and Betfred Cup winners this season.



He said: "

We have played Celtic twice this season and they have both been at Parkhead. We have got to take our home form into it and hopefully get something out of the game here. At Celtic there is 60,000 fans there that want you to get beat whereas here it is a lot different. Everybody would rather play at home than play away from home. It is your own surroundings, some of them won't have played here before. That is something we can hopefully take advantage of and get a result

."



Patrick Roberts stressed his team-first attitude as he looks to regain a regular place in Celtic's starting line-up today. The young winger, on loan from Manchester City, was a key figure at the end of last season under former manager Ronny Deila, finishing with four goals in his last four games, but under Brendan Rodgers has been used mostly from the bench. However, he started in the 3-0 Betfred Cup final win over Aberdeen at Hampden last weekend after Scott Sinclair pulled out with a hamstring problem - which also keeps the former Aston Villa forward out of the game against Motherwell. Roberts hopes to be asked to contribute from the start at Fir Park but accepts his ambitions come second to those of the team.



He said: "

It is a massive squad, a collective. Obviously Scotty was injured and I just try to play my best every time I get the opportunity. It can be (frustrating). I was playing in every game towards the back end of last season and was doing well and scoring goals. It was enjoyable. Now obviously I am not getting much game time this year but it is all about the team and when I play I have to do the best I can for the team. Of course it is all about playing games but it is also about the best for the team. The manager picks the team at the end of the day so I have to stick in there and when you get the chance to play, play as well as you can

."