Hibs 1 Hamilton 3

After two wins in their first two league games back in the top flight, Hibs came crashing back to earth at the hands of visitors Hamilton who claim a stunning and deserved 3-1 win. The Easter Road men could not build on their efforts at Ibrox last week as a brace from Rakish Bingham helped Hamilton secure all three points. Bingham's goal came either side of a goal from Louis Longridge as Accies ran riot during a stunning second-half display against the side who toppled Rangers seven days ago. The win could have been more handsome for the visitors, with Longridge also crashing a shot against the cross-bar. Anthony Stokes did curl a late consolation for the hosts, but it was little solace for the Hibs fans, who jeered their side from the field following their first competitive defeat of the campaign.



It was Hamilton who threatened first, illuminating the underwhelming opening exchanges. Accies right-back Giannis Skondras produced a superb raking pass to send Bingham through on goal, only for the speedy striker to lob his shot over the bar. Hibs finally called Hamilton keeper Gary Woods into action midway through the first-half when a fizzing drive by Danny Swanson, restored to the side in place of last weekend's Ibrox goal hero Vykintas Slivka, was parried to safety. The Easter Road side had a glorious opportunity to break the deadlock when the excellent Steven Whittaker carved the Accies defence open with a delightful through-ball, however Woods hared from his line to deny Murray with an excellent block.His opposite number, Marciano, had to be in similarly fine fettle on the cusp of half-time to tip a curling Ali Crawford shot wide of the post.



Hamilton would not be denied after the interval, with Steven McLean awarding a penalty when Hibs' stand-in skipper Darren McGregor tripped Docherty inside the box. Bingham stepped up and slotted the spot-kick beyond Marciano for his second goal of the campaign. Longridge then rattled the bar from just inside the box as Accies sought to double their advantage. While Hamilton were playing some superb stuff, when the second goal did arrive it was entirely self-inflicted by Hibs. Paul Hanlon's woeful attempt to tidy up a long-ball over the top saw him play the ball into the path of Longridge, who accepted the gift gratefully with a cool finish beyond Marciano. And icing was put on the cake in the dying embers with a wonderful third goal. A delightful break involving Longridge and Docherty teed up Bingham to slide home a neat finish. Stokes, who endured an otherwise anonymous afternoon, had the last word, placing a shot from just inside the box beyond Woods.