Hibernian 0 Glasgow City 3

City, who have not lost a League goal since last May, came out all guns blazing and raced to a 3-0 lead at the break thanks to goals from Lauren McMurchie, Hayley Lauder and Abbi Grant.



Hibs looked stunned and needed to win to take the title to the last game, but all hope was lost when McMurchie fired past Jenna Fife after sixteen minutes. Two goals within a minute of each other less than ten minutes later from Lauder and Grant made it a comfortable afternoon for the Champions.



Head Coach Scott Booth, who wins his third title with the team, said: "I am very proud of every single member of our squad. As the season has progressed we have got stronger and stronger and in the big League games against Hibs, we have taken all nine points and that is credit to the mentality and ability of this team. Today was huge for us and the team took the challenge head on. Winning eleven straight titles is nothing short of remarkable. The pressure to keep performing at the highest level is immense on these players, yet they continue to rise to the challenge and show amazing consistency and dedication. A big thank you to all our staff and a special mention to our fans who back us week in week out."