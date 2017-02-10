Has He Or Hasn't He

|
Only one story tonight really - has Mark Warburton and his management team left Rangers two days ahead of a Scottish Cup tie against Morton? The club released a statement on Twitter (it appears that all news will be issued via this medium in the future) which made the media head to the official site and check with Warburton. Nothing was on the official site and Warburton knew nothing of the statement and was talking to his legal team. Things changed pretty quickly with the statement appearing on the club's official site making it clear that the managment team had resigned.
(c) Danny Lawson (PA wire)
Whatever has happened, and only time will tell what has actually happened, it is another poor PR show by the Ibrox club which is handled by Jim Traynor. His mastery of handling of the media when it come to Warburton was evident when he stopped a journalist asking questions during a press conference (http://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/watch-rangers-pr-chief-interrupt-9031539) much to the evident embarrassment of the manager.
