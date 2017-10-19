Hard Work Brings Dividends

Motherwell captain Carl McHugh can see what hard-work around the club can deliver as he turned his thoughts to Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers. McHugh met the press today at Hampden, and admitted he "can’t wait" to vie for a place in the final. However, he and his teammates are not taking things for granted and will be taking one game at a time, with the focus now fully on Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers.



McHugh said: "We’re all looking forward to it now and we’ve worked hard to get this far in the cup. It all started back here (at Hampden) in the group stages so we can’t wait to get going. It’s been a positive atmosphere (among the squad) and we’re on the back of a few good results and that’s what we’ve done well this year – just taken it one game at a time. We’ve got full belief in ourselves and we know how we play, we know what we’re good at and everyone in the squad and at the club works hard from top to bottom and that’s been what’s got us our success this season – we just have to keep going and take it one game at a time."