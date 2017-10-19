Hard Work Brings Dividends

|
Motherwell captain Carl McHugh can see what hard-work around the club can deliver as he turned his thoughts to Sunday’s Betfred Cup semi-final against Rangers. McHugh met the press today at Hampden, and admitted he "can’t wait" to vie for a place in the final. However, he and his teammates are not taking things for granted and will be taking one game at a time, with the focus now fully on Pedro Caixinha’s Rangers.
