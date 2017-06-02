Happy To Stick Around

Dundee have managed to persuade Neil McCann to become their new manager at the second attempt. McCann took over as interim manager in April and guided the club to safety in the Scottish Premiership. Wins against Motherwell and Kilmarnock got the side off to a perfect start under McCann's leadership. That was followed by a 1-1 draw with Ross County at Dens which proved to be enough to keep Dundee in the top flight. McCann initially decided to walk away from his interim post at the end of the season but after thinking about the role and what he could bring to the club, he had a change of heart



McCann said: "After completing my spell as interim manager I returned to Sky Sports fully committed to fulfilling my duties and continuing my career in broadcasting. In the past few days however I have had time to think about the opportunity of being manager of Dundee FC full time and decided it was too good for me to turn down. I’m looking forward to being in charge for the new season and work has already begun on a number of fronts. I’m excited about the future and can’t wait to get started."



Managing Director John Nelms said: "We’ve had discussions with a number of candidates but Neil has been our number one choice since taking over as interim manager at the split. We were inundated with applications for the position over the past few weeks; however, the attributes Neil demonstrated are consistent with the qualities required to lead Dundee Football Club. We are looking forward to success in the upcoming seasons with Neil at the helm."