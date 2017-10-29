Glasgow City 8 Aberdeen 0

With only four games to go in the lague season, Glasgow City are not letting up or offering any mercy to Aberdeen who looked doomed to relegation after an 8-0 win. City maintained their two point gap over second placed Hibernian at the top of the Scottish Building Society SWPL beating bottom side Aberdeen.



With just eight minutes gone, Megan Foley’s thunderous effort came back off the cross bar to team mate Noelle Murray who unselfishly set up Lauder and she made no mistake from inside the box. It was 2-0 after 20 minutes when Jo Love hit home the goal of the game as she curled a beautiful right footed effort into the top corner. The City and Scotland midfielder then turned provider as her inch perfect pass to Irish international Captain Katie McCabe was brilliantly converted into the bottom corner, giving Emily Mutch in goals for the Dons no chance to make the save. Love then netted her second of the game as she converted an Abbi Grant ball across the 6 yard box, ensuring City a comfortable 4-0 advantage at the break.



With the game safe, City manager Scott Booth ran the changes for the second half with Joanne Paton, Carla Boyce, Eilish McSorley and 15 year old Karsey McGlinchey all making an appearance. The personnel may have changed but the goals kept on coming for City as Boyce fired home 12 minutes after the restart. Another City Academy youngster was then introduced as Carly Girasoli came on for her first team debut to give City two 15 year olds on the pitch and six Academy graduates in total playing against the Dons. The influential Murray eventually got herself on the scoresheet with ten minutes remaining as she danced her way around the visitors defence before firing past Mutch. Joanne Paton then scored her first of the afternoon as she volleyed in City’s seventh goal and Murray made it an impressive eight for City converting a Leanne Ross cross.



Booth said: "We started a little sloppy if I am honest but settled into the game mid way through the first half and scored some good goals. We had some excellent attacking play at times and it was another great squad performance with four changes at half time and a fifth not long after. We got two Academy players on the pitch today at 15 years old which was very pleasing. However, the most important thing was three points and a clean sheet."



City have only a few days recovery before they face Spartans this Wednesday at the Excelsior Stadium, Airdrie, 7.45pm.