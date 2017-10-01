Glasgow City 2 Rangers 0

Glasgow City head away on Champions League duty still top of the Scottish Building Society Premier League after a 2-0 win over Rangers at Petershill Park. The visitors put up a good performance and made it is as difficult as possible for Scott Booth’s side, which saw four changes from the line up which beat Hibs in mid-week.



City were against the strong wind in the first half and struggled to create many opportunities. Rangers meanwhile had a few efforts from distance which Alexander in City nets dealt with well. The City rearguard also called their goalkeeper into action more often than they would have liked with some sloppy play at times across the backline.



The second half was a different story and a much better City emerged to take better control of the game. Megan Foley put City ahead after 54 minutes as she cut inside from the right before hitting a left foot wonder strike from 20 yards into the back of the net. Nicola Docherty who came on at the break, scored City’s second with a thunderbolt past Elliot in nets for Rangers on 62 minutes. Another bonus for the home side was the debut of 15 year old Academy player Karsey McGlinchey who made her first appearance for the senior side. City did make it harder in the final minutes than it should have been as defender Savannah McCarthy was shown a straight red for what looked like a two footed challenge with 17 minutes still to play.



The team fly out first thing tomorrow morning for the two day travel to Kazakhstan for their last 32 Champions League match against BIIK-Kazygurt, which takes place on Wednesday. The return leg for that match is Thursday 12th October, 7.30pm at Petershill Park and tickets are on sale now via www.glasgowcityfc.co.uk.