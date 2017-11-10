Getting To Know You

The Irn-Bru Cup has Dundee United preparing to meet Northern Ireland Football League Premiership team Crusaders in front of their new manager Csaba László. The quarter-finals of the Irn-Bru Cup is as good a place as any for László to see what he has to work with in his declared aim of achieving promotion for the first time in anger. To date United have used the cup run as an opportunity to blood youngsters for future involvement in first team games. László may change that on Saturday to get a good view of his squad. Of course, this will also be the first chance for the Tannadice fans to get a view of their new man in charge and make him welcome.



Crusaders, who are currently third in their league, come into this as the final Northern Irish club left in the competition and should provide a real test for United as they attempt to retain the trophy they won with a 2-1 win over St Mirren at Fir Park last season.