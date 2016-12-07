Get The Head Right To Avoid Getting The Result Wrong

Morton's Michael Tidser reckons there was never any chance of slipping up away at Beith on Saturday after manager Jim Duffy hammered home the message that the team's mentality had to be spot on. Goals from Ross Forbes, Tidser, Jamie McDonagh, Thomas O’Ware, who bagged a brace, and Jamie Lindsay saw the Ton book their place in the fourth round with an emphatic 6-0 win to earn a home tie against Falkirk in the next round, to be played on 21 January 2017. And the midfielder insists that despite the testing setting, a Scottish Cup shock was never likely due to the professional approach and attitude instilled by manager Duffy.



The game was competitive to start; the first five or 10 minutes they were going down the hill and pumping balls in and we were giving away sloppy fouls. I think once we got the first goal it settled the nerves down a wee bit and we took it from there, built on it by getting another goal and made it three before half-time. Overall, performance-wise, I think we deserved the (margin of victory) score. Six-nil is a good result. You can get these sort of cup ties and after the first five minutes, you can think: 'Oh, it’s going to be one of those days.' But listen, we have good quality in this squad. I was speaking to a few of their boys after the game and they were saying: 'God, you are a really good side.' Big Marko (Mark McLaughlin) says we are really good. It’s nice to hear that – especially coming from Marko, I played with him for a couple of years – and we probably don’t even realise it. We are just doing what we do. I just think the gaffer has put a mentality into the boys now. In the past, maybe a couple of years ago, we would have come here and … you’ve seen it. He said before the game that it was a mentality thing. I think our mentality showed. I knew beforehand what sort of game this was going to be and that we were all mentally prepared and ready for it. We were and got into the next round. It’s Falkirk now and we move on to that. It’s at home and that’s an added bonus. It’s always a tight game, but it is what it is. We could have got anybody

Tidser opened his account for the current campaign against the junior outfit which was his first since against Motherwell on 22 September 2015 and he was thrilled to grab a goal. He went on: "

They were good goals from everybody. The midfielders were chipping in, which the gaffer asked for and is important. He said to me before the game he wanted to see me getting in and around about the box. Thankfully, I got the chance. I scored with my right, but to be fair, I’m comfortable enough on my right. I’ve not scored many with it, but, in training … you’d be surprised actually. I’m happy to take it on my right and get a shot away because I can get that wee half yard. I did that on Saturday and luckily it’s gone in, so I was delighted.

Tidser started on the left of a midfield four at the weekend, making his first Ton start since the 2-0 Irn-Bru cup loss to Queen’s Park at Hampden on 3 September. And he added: "

The gaffer said: 'I’ve brought Michael Tidser and Lee Kilday in and they are two very ample players to come back in.' I was delighted to be in and enjoyed it. The hill was very noticeable but in terms of the surface, it was decent. We played Albion Rovers earlier in the season and the surface was worse. Sometimes the pitch is bobbly and you can’t get going, but on Saturday the ball was moving well and once we got the first goal, the ball was starting to get switched and we went on from there

