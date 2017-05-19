Fun And Games Nearly Over

On-loan Kilmarnock pair Luke Hendrie and Sean Longstaff may have played their last games for the club after both were ruled doubtful for tomorrow's final Scottish Premiership game of the season against Ross County. Burnley full-back Hendrie has a tight hamstring while Newcastle midfielder Longstaff is suffering with a dead leg. Kris Boyd is recovering well from his tidy-up knee operation and should be fit in time for pre-season. Namesake Scott Boyd also remains out with a foot injury.



Meanwhile, Ross County's Scott Fox admitted he could not have envisaged enjoying life in the Highlands quite as much as he has. The former Celtic and Partick Thistle player signed a new two-year deal this week after playing 71 times since moving from Firhill in 2015. The goalkeeper said: " On-loan Kilmarnock pair Luke Hendrie and Sean Longstaff may have played their last games for the club after both were ruled doubtful for tomorrow's final Scottish Premiership game of the season against Ross County. Burnley full-back Hendrie has a tight hamstring while Newcastle midfielder Longstaff is suffering with a dead leg. Kris Boyd is recovering well from his tidy-up knee operation and should be fit in time for pre-season. Namesake Scott Boyd also remains out with a foot injury.Meanwhile, Ross County's Scott Fox admitted he could not have envisaged enjoying life in the Highlands quite as much as he has. The former Celtic and Partick Thistle player signed a new two-year deal this week after playing 71 times since moving from Firhill in 2015. The goalkeeper said: " I came up with an open mind and, if I'm being honest, I didn't think I would enjoy it this much. I have really enjoyed it. I like the lifestyle, the place is brilliant to live and the training and facilities here are second to none. It was a no-brainer to sign an extra two years ."



County will finish seventh if they extend their unbeaten run to eight games. However, midfielders Michael Gardyne and Martin Woods are both struggling to be fit for the game. Ryan Dow, Andrew Davies, Paul Quinn, Jay McEveley, Chris Burke and Tony Dingwall all remain out, although Ian McShane could make his first appearance since December after recovering from a long-standing groin complaint.