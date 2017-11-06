Fighting Spirit Never Goes Amiss

Stirling Albion manager Dave Mackay was pleased to see how his team fought back to beat Edinburgh City 2-1 at Ainslie Park on Saturday to maintain their perfect away record. Scott Shepherd put City ahead with a superb effort from outside the box but Ross Kavanagh equalised before half-time and set up Callumn Morrison for a 53rd-minute winner to secure all three points.



Mackay, who takes his side to Broadwood to play Clyde this weekend, said: "Edinburgh have certainly improved since the last time we played them and they have a threat up front with (Farid) El Alagui and (Scott) Shepherd. I’m sure they will take points off teams but thankfully we got the win. We said before the game that it wouldn’t be a day for pretty football – the pitch isn’t great and they pressed us really well first half but in the second half we won our battles and got the ball back in good areas. I’m delighted with the work rate and the attitude of the players. It was a great finish from Ross Kavanagh for the first one and he did well to set up Callumn Morrison for the second. Cammy Binnie had a really important save when it was 1-0 and another good one at the end."



Edinburgh City manager James McDonaugh said: "We played some good football and scored a fantastic goal. We are getting closer but it’s another defeat by one goal."