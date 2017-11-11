Dundee United 1 Crusaders 2

Not the best start in the world to Csaba Laszlo's time in charge at Dundee United as the Irn-Bru Cup holders were beaten 1-2 by semi-professional Irish side Crusader at Tannadice today. Substitute Gavin Whyte scored in stoppage time to secure a fine away win for the visitors in the Irn-Bru Cup quarter-final at Tannadice. Crusaders had the better of the opening exchanges, but it was the hosts who opened the scoring after 55 minutes when captain Fraser Fyvie unleashed a fine shot into the top corner from 25 yards, giving veteran Danish goalkeeper Brian Jensen no chance.



The lead over the semi-professional visitors from Northern Ireland did not last for long, though, with Dave Cushley heading home the equaliser 12 minutes later. And, after surviving a few late scares - substitute Billy King's shot was gathered at the second attempt by Jensen, Patrick N'Koyi flicked just wide and William Edjenguele missed from close range before Whyte popped up to send the travelling fans among the 2,048 in attendance wild.



Wild may be a good description of how Laszlo felt after the game. The new manager said: "I have to bring next week, Sunday, a team on the field which could keep the three points at home. I saw a lot of players. A lot of players that didn't play before. The starting XI will be completely different for the next week. Now we have to look for the Scottish Cup and for the league and this is the most important for us. I want us to show a different face next week. We need to wake up and go out next Sunday and win in the league - that is now our priority. We have to learn from this game and the mistakes that were made for the goals."