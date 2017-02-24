Doris Didn't Spoil The Day

The bad weather in the west meant that not all the players could gather at Lennoxtown for training yesterday ahead of the game against Hamilton. Those that made it enjoyed a light indoor session led by manager Brendan Rodgers. He hopes that the full squad will be able to link up today for final preparations for Saturday's game. Brendan Rodgers (c) Jane Barlow PA images

Rodgers spoke of the problems that a depleted squad brings to training: "We had a few players that made it in, but it hasn’t disrupted us too much, to be honest. Our weekly physical plan meant that today was always going to be a down day for us. We were aware that the snow was coming - maybe not planning for that much, but today physically was going to be a lighter day for us. Safety-wise, we just wanted to make sure the players were fine. Some of the guys got in here and we had a nice little session this morning. We’ll prepare finally for the game tomorrow. The boys are absolutely brilliant. They’re in here many days throughout the year. Some of them had been sat in traffic for a couple of hours so we just decided that if they were coming from afar they should just get themselves home and be safe. The guys that were able to make it, who live a bit closer, had a little fun session this morning."



Rodgers confirmed that Leigh Griffiths will be in contention for selection this weekend, while Patrick Roberts looks set to miss out again, having picked up a hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago. January signing Eboue Kouassi is getting ever closer to inclusion in the first-team squad, having come through the full game for the Development Squad against Dundee at Lennoxtown on Tuesday night.