Naysmith said: " Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith has made his fourth signing of the summer with the signature of former Queen’s Park defender Shaun Rooney,Rooney spent season 2015-16 with Dunfermline before moving to York City and he now returns north for the new campaign.Naysmith said: " Shaun first came to my attention playing with Queens Park before he moved to Dunfermline Athletic and then on to York. He is around 6ft 3in and likes to get forward to support the attack. Although Shaun is primarily a right-back, he has also played in the centre of defence for York this season so his versatility will be important. He is a good age and has a lot of experience from someone not yet 21. I am looking forward to working with him and the rest of the squad when we report back on 16th June for testing . ”