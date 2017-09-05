Destined To Play England Again

Scotland will meet England in Qualifying Group 4 of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after the draw was made this morning in Nyon. The Netherlands, Ukraine, Latvia and Andorra complete the group which gets under way later this year. Scotland's first game is against the Netherlands at home on Tuesday, 5 September. This is followed by a trip to England on Friday, 6 October before a trip to Latvia four days later.



The teams will play each other home and away with the nine group winners qualifying automatically for the final tournament to be held in the summer of 2019 in Italy and San Marino. The four best runners-up will compete in a play-off for the remaining two places. Players are eligible for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship if they were born on, or after, 1 January 1996.



Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill said: "It's a tough group but it will also be a fantastic test for the players. I've said before that we need to continually challenge the players if we want them to improve and these fixtures will certainly give them something to think about. Of course, the matches against England will add some spice to the mix but we’re looking forward to it. We have a bit of time between now and our opening match against Netherlands in September, including the Toulon Tournament in May, but we’ll do everything we can to ensure we are ready for the challenge ahead."

Fixture list*

Tuesday, 5 September 2017 – Scotland v Netherlands Friday, 6 October 2017 – England v Scotland Tuesday, 10 October 2017 – Latvia v Scotland Friday, 10 November 2017 – Scotland v Latvia Tuesday, 14 November 2017 – Scotland v Ukraine Friday, 23 March 2018 – Andorra v Scotland Thursday, 6 September 2018 – Scotland v Andorra Tuesday, 11 September 2018 – Netherlands v Scotland Friday, 12 October 2018 – Ukraine v Scotland Tuesday, 16 October 2018 – Scotland v England

2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Round Draw Group 1: Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Moldova, Belarus, San Marino Group 2: Spain, Slovakia, Iceland, Albania, Estonia, Northern Ireland Group 3: Denmark, Poland, Finland, Georgia, Lithuania, Faroe Islands Group 4: England, Netherlands, Ukraine, SCOTLAND, Latvia, Andorra Group 5: Germany, Israel, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Azerbaijan, Kosovo Group 6: Sweden, Belgium, Turkey, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta Group 7: Serbia, Austria, Russia, FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Gibraltar Group 8: Portugal, Switzerland, Romania, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein Group 9: France, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg