Destined To Play England Again

Last updated : 26 January 2017

C:WindowsTempphp96B1.tmpScotland will meet England in Qualifying Group 4 of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after the draw was made this morning in Nyon.  The Netherlands, Ukraine, Latvia and Andorra complete the group which gets under way later this year.   Scotland's first game is against the Netherlands at home on Tuesday, 5 September.  This is followed by a trip to England on Friday, 6 October before a trip to Latvia four days later.

The teams will play each other home and away with the nine group winners qualifying automatically for the final tournament to be held in the summer of 2019 in Italy and San Marino.  The four best runners-up will compete in a play-off for the remaining two places.  Players are eligible for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship if they were born on, or after, 1 January 1996.

Scotland Under-21 coach Scot Gemmill said: "It's a tough group but it will also be a fantastic test for the players.  I've said before that we need to continually challenge the players if we want them to improve and these fixtures will certainly give them something to think about.  Of course, the matches against England will add some spice to the mix but we’re looking forward to it.  We have a bit of time between now and our opening match against Netherlands in September, including the Toulon Tournament in May, but we’ll do everything we can to ensure we are ready for the challenge ahead."
 

Fixture list*
Tuesday, 5 September 2017 – Scotland v Netherlands

Friday, 6 October 2017 – England v Scotland

Tuesday, 10 October 2017 – Latvia v Scotland

Friday, 10 November 2017 – Scotland v Latvia

Tuesday, 14 November 2017 – Scotland v Ukraine

Friday, 23 March 2018 – Andorra v Scotland

Thursday, 6 September 2018 – Scotland v Andorra

Tuesday, 11 September 2018 – Netherlands v Scotland

Friday, 12 October 2018 – Ukraine v Scotland

Tuesday, 16 October 2018 – Scotland v England


2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifying Round Draw

Group 1: Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Moldova, Belarus, San Marino

Group 2: Spain, Slovakia, Iceland, Albania, Estonia, Northern Ireland

Group 3: Denmark, Poland, Finland, Georgia, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group 4: England, Netherlands, Ukraine, SCOTLAND, Latvia, Andorra

Group 5: Germany, Israel, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Azerbaijan, Kosovo

Group 6: Sweden, Belgium, Turkey, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta

Group 7: Serbia, Austria, Russia, FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Gibraltar

Group 8: Portugal, Switzerland, Romania, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein

Group 9: France, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg
