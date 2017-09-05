Destined To Play England Again

|
Scotland will meet England in Qualifying Group 4 of the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship after the draw was made this morning in Nyon. The Netherlands, Ukraine, Latvia and Andorra complete the group which gets under way later this year. Scotland's first game is against the Netherlands at home on Tuesday, 5 September. This is followed by a trip to England on Friday, 6 October before a trip to Latvia four days later.
Fixture list*
Friday, 6 October 2017 – England v Scotland
Tuesday, 10 October 2017 – Latvia v Scotland
Friday, 10 November 2017 – Scotland v Latvia
Tuesday, 14 November 2017 – Scotland v Ukraine
Friday, 23 March 2018 – Andorra v Scotland
Thursday, 6 September 2018 – Scotland v Andorra
Tuesday, 11 September 2018 – Netherlands v Scotland
Friday, 12 October 2018 – Ukraine v Scotland
Tuesday, 16 October 2018 – Scotland v England
Group 1: Czech Republic, Croatia, Greece, Moldova, Belarus, San Marino
Group 2: Spain, Slovakia, Iceland, Albania, Estonia, Northern Ireland
Group 3: Denmark, Poland, Finland, Georgia, Lithuania, Faroe Islands
Group 4: England, Netherlands, Ukraine, SCOTLAND, Latvia, Andorra
Group 5: Germany, Israel, Norway, Republic of Ireland, Azerbaijan, Kosovo
Group 6: Sweden, Belgium, Turkey, Hungary, Cyprus, Malta
Group 7: Serbia, Austria, Russia, FYR Macedonia, Armenia, Gibraltar
Group 8: Portugal, Switzerland, Romania, Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Liechtenstein
Group 9: France, Slovenia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg
