Could Do Better - Please Speak

'Keeper Jack Hamilton admitted Hearts failed as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle at home on Saturday. Despite taking the lead against the Jags through Bjorn Johnsen’s fifth goal of the season, the visitors equalised in the second half and created more chances to win the game. Partick were denied by Scotland 'keeper Hamilton, who produced a magnificent performance in goal which resulted in him winning the man of the match award. After the game Hamilton felt the team performance was not good enough.



Hamilton said: " 'Keeper Jack Hamilton admitted Hearts failed as they were held to a 1-1 draw with Partick Thistle at home on Saturday. Despite taking the lead against the Jags through Bjorn Johnsen’s fifth goal of the season, the visitors equalised in the second half and created more chances to win the game. Partick were denied by Scotland 'keeper Hamilton, who produced a magnificent performance in goal which resulted in him winning the man of the match award. After the game Hamilton felt the team performance was not good enough.Hamilton said: " It’s our job to win games, and against Thistle we didn’t. When things are good, they’re good, but everybody goes through a wee rough spell. We haven’t performed well in the last two matches but did before then against Motherwell and Rangers. There were so many positives so we have to get back to that ."



Saturday allowed new management team of Ian Cathro and Austin MacPhee to make their home debut, and Hamilton insisted that the changes hadn’t affected the side, the team just hadn’t been good enough. He went on: " The new gaffer has come in and not changed much. He’s got his ways he wants to play and will start introducing that over time. It was just one of those days, it just didn’t go our way. These are the games we need to win if we want to do anything in the league. If we want to finish as high as we can, these are the games we need to go and perform in. We had a few good few spells but it’s about doing that more often in the match. We should be capitalising on these games ."