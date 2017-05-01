Control Of Both Boxes Vital

After Saturday's game against Partick Thistle at Tynecastle, Hearts manager Ian Cathro admitted his side’s defending made it harder than it needed to be as they dragged themselves back twice to draw 2-2 against ten-man. A late Andraz Struna equaliser secured a point for Hearts, after Isma Goncalves had earlier gotten the hosts back on level terms from the spot, but with 26 efforts on goal in the game, Cathro knew his side should have won it. Goncalves missed a glorious chance in stoppage time to win all three points when put through on goal, and the Hearts manager stated that the striker would feel the disappointment as much as anyone.



Cathro went on: " After Saturday's game against Partick Thistle at Tynecastle, Hearts manager Ian Cathro admitted his side’s defending made it harder than it needed to be as they dragged themselves back twice to draw 2-2 against ten-man. A late Andraz Struna equaliser secured a point for Hearts, after Isma Goncalves had earlier gotten the hosts back on level terms from the spot, but with 26 efforts on goal in the game, Cathro knew his side should have won it. Goncalves missed a glorious chance in stoppage time to win all three points when put through on goal, and the Hearts manager stated that the striker would feel the disappointment as much as anyone.Cathro went on: " We feel disappointment, frustration, maybe a tiny bit of shock at not winning that match. We feel we did more than enough to win the match, with the chances created, but we make it difficult for ourselves. We shouldn’t need to score 3 goals to win a match here. We found ourselves in a position where we had to, because of defensive errors, but that’s a game where we win more often than not. Our attacking was much better today, but we were missing more goals. Isma would get a hat-trick 9 times out of 10 in a game like this, and he knows that. This is a game we should have won, and as the main striker he obviously feels it more than any of us ."



When asked if his side’s finishing had let them down, Cathro thought that his team will win game easier when they manage to get both ends of the pitch under control. He went on: " You’ve got to reflect on both boxes. Two goals should be enough to win the game, so we need to look at the defensive side. There’s no question we’re always going to make chances, but we’ve got to learn to make our lives a bit easier ."