Confirmed January Moves In

Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen
Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan)
Celtic
Eboue Kouassi (FC Krasnodar)
Dundee
Henrik Ojamaa (Go Ahead Eagles, loan)
Marc Klok (Oldham Athletic)
Hamilton Accies
Blair Adams (Cambridge United)
Giannis Skondras (PAOK)
Hearts
Aaron Hughes (Kerala Blasters)
Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Accies)
Malaury Martin (Lillestrom)
Andraz Struna (PAS Giannina)
Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion)
Moha El Ouriachi Choulay (Stoke City, loan)
Alexandros Tziolis (PAOK)
Anastasios Avlonitis (Olympiacos)
Ismael Goncalves (Anorthosis Famagusta)
Inverness Caley Thistle
Dean Ebbe (Bluebell United)
Henri Anier (Kalmar)
Larnell Cole (Fulham, extension of loan)
Billy Mckay (Wigan Athletic, loan)
Jamie McCart (Celtic, loan)
Kilmarnock
Luke Hendrie (Burnley, extension of loan)
Cal Roberts (Newcastle United, loan)
Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan)
Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, loan)
Karleigh Osborne (Plymouth Argyle)
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic, loan)
Scott Boyd (Ross County)
Conor Sammon (Hearts, loan)
Joshua Umerah (Charlton Athletic, loan)
Motherwell
Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers)
Russell Griffiths (Everton, loan)
Zak Jules (Reading, loan)
Partick Thistle
Mark Ridgers (Orlando City B)
Niall Keown (Reading, loan)
Jason Banton (Crawley Town, loan)
Rangers
Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth, loan)
David Bates (Raith Rovers)
Jon Toral (Arsenal, loan)
Jak Alnwick (Port Vale)
Ross County
Jason Naismith (St Mirren)
Jim O'Brien (Shrewsbury Town, loan)
Oscar Gobern (Mansfield Town)
Milan Lalkovic (Portsmouth, loan)
St Johnstone
Clive Smith (Preston, loan)
Scottish Championship
Ayr United
Scott McKenna (Aberdeen, extension of loan)
Declan McDaid (Partick Thistle)
Dumbarton
Christian Nade (Stranraer)
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers, loan)
Stuart Carswell (Keflavik)
Daniel Harvie (Aberdeen, extension of loan)
Tom Lang (Rangers)
Calum Gallagher (St Mirren)
Ross McCrorie (Rangers, loan)
Dundee United
Thomas Mikkelsen (Odense, loan)
Alex Nicholls (Barnet, loan)
Dunfermline
Callum Morris (Aberdeen)
Paul McMullan (Celtic, extension of loan)
John Herron (Blackpool, extension of loan)
Falkirk
Robbie Thomson (Hamilton Accies)
Fraser Aird (Rangers)
Joe McKee (Carlisle United)
Hibs
Chris Humphrey (Preston North End)
Scott Gallacher (St Mirren)
Morton
Aidan Nesbitt (Celtic, extension of loan)
Lawrence Shankland (Aberdeen, loan)
Queen of the South
Dom Thomas (Motherwell, loan)
Joe Thomson (Celtic, loan)
John Rankin (Falkirk)
Scott Mercer (East Fife)
Raith Rovers
Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan)
Ryan Stevenson (Dumbarton)
Jordan Thompson (Rangers, extension of loan)
Scott Roberts (Rangers)
David Syme (Partick Thistle)
St Mirren
Craig Storie (Aberdeen, loan)
Rory Loy (Dundee, loan)
Pal Fjelde (Bryne FK)
Josh Todd (Dumbarton)
Billy O'Brien (Manchester City, loan)
Stelios Demetriou (Doxa Katokopias)
Cammy Smith (Aberdeen, loan)
Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers)
Adam Eckersley (Edmonton)
Harry Davis (Crewe Alexandra, loan)
Scottish League One
Airdrieonians
Jack McKay (Leeds United, loan)
Kyle Hutton (St Mirren, extension of loan)
Simon Mensing (Carolina RailHawks)
Jordan McGregor (Hamilton Accies, loan)
Albion Rovers
Theo Archibald (Celtic, loan)
Alloa Athletic
Frank McKeown (Stranraer)
Stefan McCluskey (Peterhead)
Dylan Mackin (Motherwell, loan)
Brechin City
Liam Watt (Livingston)
East Fife
Mark Hurst (St Johnstone, extension of loan)
Jason Kerr (St Johnstone, extension of loan)
Nicki Paterson (Indy 11)
Luke Watt (Motherwell, loan)
Livingston
Declan Gallagher
Mark Millar (Queen of the South)
Liam Kelly (Rangers, extension of loan)
Keaghan Jacobs (Bidvest Wits)
Nikolay Todorov (Hearts, loan)
Peterhead
Aaron Comrie (St Johnstone, loan)
Liam Gordon (St Johnstone, loan)
Michael McMullin (Partick Thistle, loan)
Allan Smith (Forfar Athletic)
Grant Anderson (Queen of the South)
Queen's Park
Dominic Docherty (Partick Thistle, loan)
Kalvin Orsi (St Mirren, loan)
Dario Zanatta (Hearts, loan)
Aidan McIlduff (Celtic, loan)
Stenhousemuir
Ally Roy (Hearts, extension of loan)
Oli Shaw (Hibernian, extension of loan)
Conner Duthie (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)
Stranraer
David Wilson (Partick Thistle, loan)
Craig Pettigrew (Dumbarton)
Morgyn Neill (Livingston, loan)
Jack Whittaker (Kilmarnock, loan)
Michael Donald (Ayr United)
Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic
Smart Osadolor (Rossvale Juniors)
Aidan Smith (Queen of the South, extension of loan)
Nathan Flanagan (St Mirren, extension of loan)
Peter Weatherson (Shettleston Juniors)
Jordan Stewart (St Mirren, loan)
Arbroath
Bryan Hodge (Stirling Albion)
Josh Skelly (Dundee, extension of loan)
Eddie Ferns (Stirling Albion)
Jass Sukar (Dundee United, extension of loan)
Donald McCallum (Dumbarton, loan)
Cammy Gill (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)
Matty Smyth (Dundee, loan)
Berwick Rangers
Michael Dunlop (Arbroath)
Gary Phillips (Arbroath)
Euan Spark (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)
Aaron Murrell (Dundee United, loan)
Pat Scullion (Alloa Athletic)
Devlin Mackay (Kilmarnock, loan)
Renne Donker (SV Nieuw Utrecht)
Ricardo Leao Kessells (Wilhelmina ’08)
Clyde
Brett Long (Dundee United, loan)
Marc McKenzie (Stirling Albion)
Ryan Finnie (Annan Athletic)
Jordan McMillan
Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)
Cowdenbeath
Lewis Moore (Hearts, extension of loan)
Liam Henderson (Falkirk, loan)
Scott Rumsby (Peterhead)
Dale Carrick (Livingston, loan)
Matthew Rooney (Portadown)
Robbie Buchanan (Hearts, loan)
Edinburgh City
Josh Walker (Bengaluru FC)
Lewis Allan (Hibernian, loan)
Elgin City
Marc Waters (Queen's Park)
David Brownlie (Ross County, loan)
Forfar Athletic
Eoghan McCawl (St Johnstone, extension of loan)
Eddie Malone (Spartans)
Chris McLaughlin (Ross County, loan)
Montrose
Dylan Thomas (Aberdeen, loan)
Cammy Ballantyne (Dundee United, extension of loan)
Matty Smith (Dundee United, loan)
Liam Callaghan (Arbroath)
Matty Allan (Dundee, loan)
Kerr Hay (Forfar Athletic)
Stirling Albion
Willie Robertson (Annan Athletic)
Connor McLaren (St Johnstone, loan)
Conor Quigley (Dundee, loan)
Liam Caddis (Ardrossan Winton Rovers)
Frazer Wright (Dumbarton)
Callumn Morrison (Hearts, extension of loan)
Calvin Colquhoun (Dundee, extension of loan)
Andrew Black (Fauldhouse United)
Josh Jeffries (Rangers, loan)