Confirmed January Moves In

Scottish Premiership



Aberdeen

Ryan Christie (Celtic, loan)



Celtic

Eboue Kouassi (FC Krasnodar)



Dundee

Henrik Ojamaa (Go Ahead Eagles, loan)

Marc Klok (Oldham Athletic)



Hamilton Accies

Blair Adams (Cambridge United)

Giannis Skondras (PAOK)



Hearts

Aaron Hughes (Kerala Blasters)

Lennard Sowah (Hamilton Accies)

Malaury Martin (Lillestrom)

Andraz Struna (PAS Giannina)

Dylan Nguene Bikey (Stirling Albion)

Moha El Ouriachi Choulay (Stoke City, loan)

Alexandros Tziolis (PAOK)

Anastasios Avlonitis (Olympiacos)

Ismael Goncalves (Anorthosis Famagusta)

Inverness Caley Thistle

Dean Ebbe (Bluebell United)

Henri Anier (Kalmar)

Larnell Cole (Fulham, extension of loan)

Billy Mckay (Wigan Athletic, loan)

Jamie McCart (Celtic, loan)



Kilmarnock

Luke Hendrie (Burnley, extension of loan)

Cal Roberts (Newcastle United, loan)

Freddie Woodman (Newcastle United, loan)

Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United, loan)

Karleigh Osborne (Plymouth Argyle)

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic, loan)

Scott Boyd (Ross County)

Conor Sammon (Hearts, loan)

Joshua Umerah (Charlton Athletic, loan)



Motherwell

Elliott Frear (Forest Green Rovers)

Russell Griffiths (Everton, loan)

Zak Jules (Reading, loan)

Partick Thistle

Mark Ridgers (Orlando City B)

Niall Keown (Reading, loan)

Jason Banton (Crawley Town, loan)



Rangers

Emerson Hyndman (Bournemouth, loan)

David Bates (Raith Rovers)

Jon Toral (Arsenal, loan)

Jak Alnwick (Port Vale)



Ross County

Jason Naismith (St Mirren)

Jim O'Brien (Shrewsbury Town, loan)

Oscar Gobern (Mansfield Town)

Milan Lalkovic (Portsmouth, loan)



St Johnstone

Clive Smith (Preston, loan)

Scottish Championship



Ayr United

Scott McKenna (Aberdeen, extension of loan)

Declan McDaid (Partick Thistle)

Dumbarton

Christian Nade (Stranraer)

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers, loan)

Stuart Carswell (Keflavik)

Daniel Harvie (Aberdeen, extension of loan)

Tom Lang (Rangers)

Calum Gallagher (St Mirren)

Ross McCrorie (Rangers, loan)



Dundee United

Thomas Mikkelsen (Odense, loan)

Alex Nicholls (Barnet, loan)

Dunfermline

Callum Morris (Aberdeen)

Paul McMullan (Celtic, extension of loan)

John Herron (Blackpool, extension of loan)

Falkirk

Robbie Thomson (Hamilton Accies)

Fraser Aird (Rangers)

Joe McKee (Carlisle United)

Hibs

Chris Humphrey (Preston North End)

Scott Gallacher (St Mirren)

Morton

Aidan Nesbitt (Celtic, extension of loan)

Lawrence Shankland (Aberdeen, loan)

Queen of the South

Dom Thomas (Motherwell, loan)

Joe Thomson (Celtic, loan)

John Rankin (Falkirk)

Scott Mercer (East Fife)

Raith Rovers

Ryan Hardie (Rangers, loan)

Ryan Stevenson (Dumbarton)

Jordan Thompson (Rangers, extension of loan)

Scott Roberts (Rangers)

David Syme (Partick Thistle)

St Mirren

Craig Storie (Aberdeen, loan)

Rory Loy (Dundee, loan)

Pal Fjelde (Bryne FK)

Josh Todd (Dumbarton)

Billy O'Brien (Manchester City, loan)

Stelios Demetriou (Doxa Katokopias)

Cammy Smith (Aberdeen, loan)

Stephen McGinn (Wycombe Wanderers)

Adam Eckersley (Edmonton)

Harry Davis (Crewe Alexandra, loan)

Scottish League One

Airdrieonians

Jack McKay (Leeds United, loan)

Kyle Hutton (St Mirren, extension of loan)

Simon Mensing (Carolina RailHawks)

Jordan McGregor (Hamilton Accies, loan)



Albion Rovers

Theo Archibald (Celtic, loan)



Alloa Athletic

Frank McKeown (Stranraer)

Stefan McCluskey (Peterhead)

Dylan Mackin (Motherwell, loan)



Brechin City

Liam Watt (Livingston)



East Fife

Mark Hurst (St Johnstone, extension of loan)

Jason Kerr (St Johnstone, extension of loan)

Nicki Paterson (Indy 11)

Luke Watt (Motherwell, loan)



Livingston

Declan Gallagher

Mark Millar (Queen of the South)

Liam Kelly (Rangers, extension of loan)

Keaghan Jacobs (Bidvest Wits)

Nikolay Todorov (Hearts, loan)

Peterhead

Aaron Comrie (St Johnstone, loan)

Liam Gordon (St Johnstone, loan)

Michael McMullin (Partick Thistle, loan)

Allan Smith (Forfar Athletic)

Grant Anderson (Queen of the South)



Queen's Park

Dominic Docherty (Partick Thistle, loan)

Kalvin Orsi (St Mirren, loan)

Dario Zanatta (Hearts, loan)

Aidan McIlduff (Celtic, loan)



Stenhousemuir

Ally Roy (Hearts, extension of loan)

Oli Shaw (Hibernian, extension of loan)

Conner Duthie (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)

Stranraer

David Wilson (Partick Thistle, loan)

Craig Pettigrew (Dumbarton)

Morgyn Neill (Livingston, loan)

Jack Whittaker (Kilmarnock, loan)

Michael Donald (Ayr United)

Scottish League Two



Annan Athletic

Smart Osadolor (Rossvale Juniors)

Aidan Smith (Queen of the South, extension of loan)

Nathan Flanagan (St Mirren, extension of loan)

Peter Weatherson (Shettleston Juniors)

Jordan Stewart (St Mirren, loan)

Arbroath

Bryan Hodge (Stirling Albion)

Josh Skelly (Dundee, extension of loan)

Eddie Ferns (Stirling Albion)

Jass Sukar (Dundee United, extension of loan)

Donald McCallum (Dumbarton, loan)

Cammy Gill (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)

Matty Smyth (Dundee, loan)



Berwick Rangers

Michael Dunlop (Arbroath)

Gary Phillips (Arbroath)

Euan Spark (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)

Aaron Murrell (Dundee United, loan)

Pat Scullion (Alloa Athletic)

Devlin Mackay (Kilmarnock, loan)

Renne Donker (SV Nieuw Utrecht)

Ricardo Leao Kessells (Wilhelmina ’08)



Clyde

Brett Long (Dundee United, loan)

Marc McKenzie (Stirling Albion)

Ryan Finnie (Annan Athletic)

Jordan McMillan

Scott Lochhead (Dunfermline Athletic, loan)



Cowdenbeath

Lewis Moore (Hearts, extension of loan)

Liam Henderson (Falkirk, loan)

Scott Rumsby (Peterhead)

Dale Carrick (Livingston, loan)

Matthew Rooney (Portadown)

Robbie Buchanan (Hearts, loan)

Edinburgh City

Josh Walker (Bengaluru FC)

Lewis Allan (Hibernian, loan)



Elgin City

Marc Waters (Queen's Park)

David Brownlie (Ross County, loan)



Forfar Athletic

Eoghan McCawl (St Johnstone, extension of loan)

Eddie Malone (Spartans)

Chris McLaughlin (Ross County, loan)



Montrose

Dylan Thomas (Aberdeen, loan)

Cammy Ballantyne (Dundee United, extension of loan)

Matty Smith (Dundee United, loan)

Liam Callaghan (Arbroath)

Matty Allan (Dundee, loan)

Kerr Hay (Forfar Athletic)

Stirling Albion

Willie Robertson (Annan Athletic)

Connor McLaren (St Johnstone, loan)

Conor Quigley (Dundee, loan)

Liam Caddis (Ardrossan Winton Rovers)

Frazer Wright (Dumbarton)

Callumn Morrison (Hearts, extension of loan)

Calvin Colquhoun (Dundee, extension of loan)

Andrew Black (Fauldhouse United)

Josh Jeffries (Rangers, loan)