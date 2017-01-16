Commitment Pays Off

Morton manager Jim Duffy was pleased to see his side run out 2-0 winners over Raith Rovers at Cappielow on Saturday. Ross Forbes opened the scoring with a fortunate goal before new boy Lawrence Shankland put the game beyond the visitors by opening his club account with a second-half header. Duffy was thrilled with the commitment shown by his players as a whole and thought that provided them with the platform to go and pick up another precious three points against tricky opponents.



He said: " Morton manager Jim Duffy was pleased to see his side run out 2-0 winners over Raith Rovers at Cappielow on Saturday. Ross Forbes opened the scoring with a fortunate goal before new boy Lawrence Shankland put the game beyond the visitors by opening his club account with a second-half header. Duffy was thrilled with the commitment shown by his players as a whole and thought that provided them with the platform to go and pick up another precious three points against tricky opponents.He said: " I thought it was a terrific performance and a great result and I’m delighted for the players. Like any manager, you see the work the players put in and if they get reward for it on a Saturday, it makes it all worthwhile. Every team brings its own problems and today Raith Rovers were big and strong, got crosses in the box with Bobby Barr wide and (Chris) Johnston on the other side, and you have to deal with that. I thought we defended those brilliantly and Tam (O’Ware) and Lee (Kilday)’s position was excellent, and everything else that went over the top, Gats (Derek Gaston) dealt with. I thought the back four were outstanding, the two in front, Jamie (Lindsay) and Andy (Murdoch) did a terrific job picking up second balls, and the other four guys were always a threat going forward. Overall, it was a top-class team performance. They just gave everything today. As we’ve said time and time again, there was that total commitment. That commitment gave us a platform to win the match, and I don’t think anyone could deny we were worthy winners. Once we managed to get ourselves in front we always looked strong enough to hold out and managed to get the second goal ."



Duffy was impressed by frontman Gary Oliver who has bounced back from his recent facial injury. Duffy went on: " Gary got another wee whack in the first half from (Jean-Yves) M’Voto and he had to kind of shake it off a little bit. I said to him at half-time: ‘You needed that.’ He needed somebody to go and clatter him so he knew it was only going to be painful for a few seconds and that he’d be fine. So that was ideal. Overall, his control and touch today and his strength was outstanding. A couple of passes he played forward and switches of play, were of a really good level. I was delighted for him to come back in and make such a positive contribution on his return was excellent ."