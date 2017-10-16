Clark Obviously Said The Right Things

|
Nothing like a new manager on the scene to liven up a team's performance. Evidence Kilmarnock's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle following a brief few words from newly appointed manager Steve Clark. The new man in charge rightly left the dugout seat free for stand in manager Paul McDonald after overseeing training for the past two weeks. However, Clark joined the squad after their pre-game meal before heading to Firhill and gave the squad some words of encouragement ahead of the game. The three points were secured thanks to goals from Kris Boyd and Adam Frizell which gives Clark a platform to build on.
