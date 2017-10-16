Clark Obviously Said The Right Things

Nothing like a new manager on the scene to liven up a team's performance. Evidence Kilmarnock's 2-0 win over Partick Thistle following a brief few words from newly appointed manager Steve Clark. The new man in charge rightly left the dugout seat free for stand in manager Paul McDonald after overseeing training for the past two weeks. However, Clark joined the squad after their pre-game meal before heading to Firhill and gave the squad some words of encouragement ahead of the game. The three points were secured thanks to goals from Kris Boyd and Adam Frizell which gives Clark a platform to build on.



McDonald was delighted with the performance and went on: "It was a thrill to get the three points. As a team we're over the moon. Credit to the players for getting the win today. I just don't think previously results had gone their way but today we got the goal and then carried on the pressure into the second half. The new manager gave the players a pep talk before the game at our pre-match meal and it worked wonders. Steve Clarke is a massive name in the game, and it shows how ambitious our club is to appoint somebody of his stature. It's credit to our directors and we're thrilled. He met the players at the pre-match meal at the hotel in the morning. He said, 'Good luck and the real work starts today at three o'clock'. Now I'm happy to go back in the shadows again."