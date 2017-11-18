Clark Keen To Build On Decent Start

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke wants his side to make the most of the hectic winter schedule and put more points on the board. Clarke has seen Killie claim wins against Hearts at Murrayfield as well as take points away to Rangers and Celtic during his first four game in charge. Ahead of today's trip to Dundee, the Rugby Park manager wants to take advantage of a crucial and busy section of the season. With two game left in November and seven crammed into December, the Clark reflected on his start as well as his hopes for the team by the time we reach 2018. He said: "I’ve been happy with the way the players have responded to me. I’m disappointed with the points tally we’ve got, I think we left a couple of points behind that we should have had. "I’ve enjoyed it (the start) but we’re looking to kick on from what has been a reasonably solid start."



Next weekend sees Aberdeen visit Rugby Park but today Clark's mind was focused on the trip Dens Park to take on a side currently sitting bottom of the table. Asked if this game was a crucial one for the Rugby Park club, Clarke replied: "I think they are all vital. I think when you only pick up three points from your first eight games then all the games are going to be vital, certainly between now and the winter break. We’ve got nine matches coming up and we need to address the points tally that we have. We have to get more and this Saturday would be a good time to get one or three."



This week saw Killie gain elite status as part of the SFA's new Project Brave programme, which is designed to improve the standard of player produced across the country. Speaking about the youngsters at his disposal as well as the club's tradition of nurturing talent, Clarke added: "Any club in the world likes to identify with somebody who has come through their own academy system so they’ve been good at that here at Kilmarnock over the years. We’ve got to make sure that continues, it’s been a big part of the fabric of this club and it’s something that I look forward to aiding over the coming months and years."