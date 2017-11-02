City Make Move For More Goals

|
Edinburgh City have signed striker Scott Shepherd as an emergency loan from Falkirk ahead of Saturday's Ladbrokes League Two game with Stirling Albion. Shepherd scored 18 goals for the Bairns Development League side last season and new City manager James McDonaugh is pleased to have brought in a player he knows extremely well from his time at the Falkirk Stadium to boost his squads' attacking options.
| Editor
Ger Harley (ger@scottishfitba net)
Admin Team (admin@scottishfitba net)
This is Scottish-Fitba Net