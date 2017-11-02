City Make Move For More Goals

Edinburgh City have signed striker Scott Shepherd as an emergency loan from Falkirk ahead of Saturday's Ladbrokes League Two game with Stirling Albion. Shepherd scored 18 goals for the Bairns Development League side last season and new City manager James McDonaugh is pleased to have brought in a player he knows extremely well from his time at the Falkirk Stadium to boost his squads' attacking options.



McDonaugh said: "I’m obviously delighted to have brought Scott in until January. He comes here with something to prove and is hungry to do well. Although we have a few striking options, Scott gives us another dimension which I feel will help the team and hopefully contribute to us picking up points and climbing the table"