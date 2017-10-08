City Into SSE Scottish Cup Final

City, just back from a long trip to Kazakhstan, showed few signs of their travel exertions and tough midweek Champions League match as Noelle Murray opened the scoring after just 3 minutes on the clock. It was the perfect start for the Glasgow side and they extended their lead before the break when Keeva Keenan headed home a Leanne Ross free kick.



In the second half, substitute Abbi Grant made it 3-0 with a good left foot strike and Joanne Paton dusted herself down from being felled in the penalty box to take the resultant spot kick to make it 4-0 with 6 minutes remaining. In stoppage time, Megan Foley scored her second goal within a week for the club with a powerful right foot shot.



City will meet Hibs in the final on 26 November, but for now all attention turns to Thursday night’s Champions League return fixture against BIIK-Kazygurt as City hope to overturn a 3-0 first leg defeat and put in a performance to remember at Petershill Park. The game has a 7.30pm kick-off and tickets are available at www.glasgowcityfc.co.uk.