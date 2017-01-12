Chilling In The Sun

|
Scott Brown says he enjoyed his time off at the start of the winter break, but admitted he was keen to get started again once Celtic’s training camp in Dubai got fully underway on Sunday. The Parkhead captain headed to Dubai early to enjoy a short holiday with his family over the New Year, but his focus is fully back to football since Brendan Rodgers and the rest of the squad arrived on Saturday. The squad have been getting acclimatised to the heat after a couple of rigorous training sessions at the Zabeel Stadium.
Scott Brown (c) Jeff Holmes PA
Brown said: "The break was fantastic, very nice and chilled and it was good to get back into it. The pitches were fantastic, which helped. It was hard but you have to expect that after six days off. The lads enjoyed it and it was good to meet up with everyone again. It’s always good to come back and see them and you miss the training as well. It’s good for everyone to come back in and get their duties done."
