Chilling In The Sun

Scott Brown says he enjoyed his time off at the start of the winter break, but admitted he was keen to get started again once Celtic’s training camp in Dubai got fully underway on Sunday. The Parkhead captain headed to Dubai early to enjoy a short holiday with his family over the New Year, but his focus is fully back to football since Brendan Rodgers and the rest of the squad arrived on Saturday. The squad have been getting acclimatised to the heat after a couple of rigorous training sessions at the Zabeel Stadium. Scott Brown (c) Jeff Holmes PA Brown said: "The break was fantastic, very nice and chilled and it was good to get back into it. The pitches were fantastic, which helped. It was hard but you have to expect that after six days off. The lads enjoyed it and it was good to meet up with everyone again. It’s always good to come back and see them and you miss the training as well. It’s good for everyone to come back in and get their duties done."



Manager Rodgers hopes that this chance to recharge the batteries in the sun will allow his side to maintain the consistency enjoyed over the opening six months of the season. Celtic were unbeaten in domestic football throughout the first six months, including a run of nine games in December which included a UEFA Champions League fixture away to Manchester City and a Glasgow derby at Ibrox.



Brown continued: "It was always going to be hard playing nine games in December, and to play Man City and Rangers in there and to go all the way through unbeaten in the way we did meant we had to dig deep. It wasn’t always going to be great football with some of the pitches beginning to cut up, but the three points were the main thing and the draw against Manchester City capped it off. The way we are playing just now and how we are focused on the future means it’s looking great for this club and we just need to maintain it now."