City were on the front foot right from the word go and perhaps the biggest surprise of the opening period was how long it took the current league Champions to take the lead with so many attacks against the Celtic rear guard following the referees first whistle. When the goal did come, it came at a crucial time just before the break as Abbi Grant fired low into the back of the net from just inside the box.



Noelle Murray made it 2-0 into the second half reacting quickest to a terrific Hayley Lauder shot which came back off the bar. City hit the woodwork four times in total during the match, but their own cross bar rescued a consolation goal from Celtic late into the match.



Commenting, City Head Coach, Scott Booth said: "We were excellent today. We thoroughly dominated the match and in recent weeks we have been getting better and better. It is disappointing for us as we now go into the summer break as we are really flying at the moment. All over the pitch we were great. Our pressing was terrific and we continued to cause the Celtic defence problems with some quick and intelligent play. Overall, I felt our play deserved a bigger win, but to come to one of our biggest challengers and play the way we did and to get all three points, is very pleasing."



The SWPL now goes into a break until mid August as Scotland compete at the Euro Finals in the Netherlands and Scotland Under 19s compete in the Under 19 equivalent finals in Northern Ireland a few weeks later.