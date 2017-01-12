Can't Wait To Get Back In Action

Midfielder Carl McHugh is looking forward to the resumption of the Premiership after tasting first team action in Motherwell's final two games of the year. The whole squad is looking forward to meeting Rangers in the Scottish Cup on 21 January after the mid-season break. McHugh was out for four months with post concussion syndrome so has set a target over next six months of securing a regular start and help the team reach the top six.



It's great to be back and I'm just delighted to have got into the team for the last two games and I'm looking forward to the good run of games we have coming up after the break. I thought I did alright after coming back. I tired a bit towards the end of the Hamilton game after we went down to ten men for so long, but that's probably a bit understandable. We got two good results in two important games and it gives us that bit of emphasis to kick on now for the second half of the season. I think results have lifted the whole dressing room, especially when you beat teams around you. The table doesn't look too bad now, we're just a few points off sixth and if you maybe lose those two games or don't get the results that we got then the break can feel that bit longer. We can perhaps enjoy it in a sense because we've got those results and we can look forward to two or three great games when we come back. I can't wait (for the cup game against Rangers), it'll be brilliant playing there in front of a big crowd. It'll be a difficult because obviously they're doing well in the league at the moment, but hopefully we can go there, give a good account of ourselves and get through to the next round ."



McHugh outlined his plans for the coming months, and said: " The boys have done well recently I think in some games we’ve just been a bit unlucky with results and I don’t know if our league position is a true reflection because we’ve played really well in a lot of the games. Hopefully we can change that in to results in the second half of the season. The league is crazy at the moment, I’ve never seen anything like it. It keeps it interesting at the moment I guess. It’s a cliché but every game is important because you’re playing teams that are around you a lot of the time so that’ll make it exciting coming to the split ."