Can't Afford To Forget To Play

Morton manager Jim Duffy was not best pleased with his side's performance in the Irn-Bru cup tie with Livingston which saw his side knocked out in the first round after a 2-0 reverse.Duffy admitted his side just never turned up. Speaking after the game he said: "I’m bitterly disappointed. We never started the game and didn’t lay a glove on Livingston the whole night. We got what we deserved, which was nothing. Livingston were the better team throughout and I can’t quite understand that type of performance, because it’s so unlike us. We made a couple of changes, but nothing overly dramatic; all the boys have been in and around the first team, so it’s not as if we threw in all young boys. There wasn’t a department that played well, taking Derek Gaston out of it. The defence was poor, the midfield looked dead on their feet, and up front there was no spark. I feel like the fans in a sense – frustrated. I’m angry, and I think if the players are honest with themselves, they’ll know they totally underperformed tonight."
